After an embarrassing situation where South African coaches were barred from sitting on benches for interclub competitions, current and retired Premier Soccer League (PSL) players and coaches have enrolled for a Caf C licence course in Germiston.
More than 50 candidates have registered for the course being rolled out by the Safa-Ekurhuleni region at the Germiston Stadium, including former Kaizer Chiefs star Bernard Parker, who is now playing at TS Galaxy, and former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele.
Other notable ex-players who have been hitting the books since Saturday include Bevan Fransman, Thela Ngobeni and Wayne Arendse. New and up-and-coming PSL coaches Musa Nyatama, Morgan Mammila, Vincent Kobola and David Mathebula have also enrolled for the coaching badge.
The longer-retired trio of Isaac Shai, Esrom Nyandoro and Manqoba “Shakes” Ngwenya, who used to wow fans when they turned out for Mamelodi Sundowns, are also part of the 14-day course. They are joined in the class by veteran coach Khabo Zondo of Royal AM, who was forced to shout instructions from the perimeter fence when Royal AM played in the preliminary stages of the Caf Confederations Cup.
Ex-Chiefs and Pirates stars Parker and Jele start coaching badges with Safa
Image: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images
The Confederation of African Football (Caf) introduced new regulations as part of their club licensing protocols for interclub competitions that stipulate head coaches are required to have a Caf A licence, or a Pro licence from their confederations if they have qualifications from outside Africa, to sit on the bench. Assistant coaches are required to have a Caf B licence.
In September, Cape Town City’s head coach Eric Tinkler was forced to sit in the stands during the Caf Champions League preliminary stages against Otoyo D’Oyo of Congo because he does not hold a Caf A licence even though he has the European Uefa A licence equivalent.
For coaches from outside the African continent to hold a wants the Uefa Pro License to sit on the bench in continental competitions.
Zondo was in a similar situation and was seen passing instructions from the fence to his assistant Abram “Wire” Nteo when Royal played Mbabane Highlanders. Zondo has coached at the highest level, including at a Fifa World Cup when he was assistant to Jomo Sono in 2002 in Japan and South Korea.
“The courses were initiated by Safa-Ekurhuleni. Each region has an opportunity to apply to host these courses,” Safa-Ekurhuleni president and national executive member Job Mchunu said.
“So, we saw a huge gap in terms of this Fifa break [for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar] and some of our coaches could not sit on the bench because they did not have the required qualifications. We took the initiative to organise something for the coaches and Safa approved our course and we started on Saturday and will continue until November 26.
“The course is tutored by coaching scholars such as Simon Ngomane, Conti Khubeka and Keneilwe Mathibela. Coach Khabo is a veteran but he is here to upgrade. The situation where our club coaches were sitting on the stands during Cafa matches was embarrassing for the country and a national crisis.
“As Ekurhuleni we took the initiative and the responsibility to empower our coaches.”
