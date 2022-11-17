Di Maria at the double as Argentina extend unbeaten run

Argentina warmed up for the World Cup with a 5-0 hammering of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, as a brace from Angel Di Maria and goals from Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi and Joaquin Correa extended their unbeaten run to 36 games.
Roared on by the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium crowd, Argentina took the lead when Messi collected a pass from Di Maria and found himself with the goalkeeper to beat but unselfishly set up Alvarez for his third international goal in the 17th minute.
Di Maria doubled Argentina's lead eight minutes later with a superb volley, after Marcos Acuna crossed into the area from the left, as the twice World Cup winners found their groove ahead of the tournament, which starts in Qatar on Sunday.
The forward, who overcame a hamstring injury last month to be named in manager Lionel Scaloni's World Cup squad, struck in the 36th as he dribbled past several UAE defenders and slotted home as Argentina put their opponents to the sword.
Messi joined in the fun a minute before halftime with a fine shot into the corner after a pass from Di Maria while substitute Correa completed the rout after the break with a deflected goal in the 60th minute.
Argentina, who returned to Qatar on Thursday, face Saudi Arabia in their opener on November 22 before matches against Mexico and Poland in Group C.
• Germany striker Niklas Fuellkrug's late goal sealed a 1-0 win over a well-drilled Oman side on Wednesday but Hansi Flick's team were far from convincing in their final warm-up friendly before the Qatar World Cup.
Substitute Fuellkrug, the highest-scoring German player in the Bundesliga this season with 10 goals, swept in his first for the side on his international debut after being fed by midfielder Kai Havertz at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.
The 80th-minute goal came as a bitter blow for the spirited hosts, who threatened on the counter at times in the first half and looked set for a famous draw against the 2014 world champions.
Youssoufa Moukoko — who became Germany's youngest debutant since Uwe Seeler in 1954 — nearly marked the occasion with his first goal as the 17-year-old hit the post in the opening half after missing a chance earlier.
Flick will be sweating on the fitness of RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann, who was unable to continue due to injury and left the field after only 34 minutes.
Germany begin their World Cup campaign with a game against Japan on November 23 before a blockbuster clash with 2010 champions Spain four days later. They will wrap up their Group E fixtures against Costa Rica.
• Tunisia beat Iran 2-0 with two second-half goals in a World Cup warm-up match played behind closed doors in Doha on Wednesday.
Naim Sliti netted a 62nd-minute penalty after a handball from Iran’s Abolfazl Jalali, who was sent off, and defender Ali Abdi added a second seven minutes later.
“Not a good result, we don’t like to concede goals,” Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said.
“But it was a chance to give all the players 45 minutes on the pitch. We had the best opportunities in the game before the penalty, we missed chances to score but most important was to prepare the team for England.”
Iran open their World Cup Group B campaign against England at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday. Tunisia’s first Group C game is on Tuesday against Denmark at the Education City Stadium. — Reuters
Image: Martin Dokoupil/Getty Images
