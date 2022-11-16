Senegal's Mane to miss first games of World Cup — reports

Senegal forward Sadio Mane will miss the “first games” of the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, a Senegal soccer federation official was quoted as saying by local media.
The 30-year-old striker was named last week in Senegal's 26-man squad for the World Cup, which starts on Sunday, despite picking up an injury to his right fibula playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament.
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Mane, whose decisive penalties secured the Africa Cup of Nations title and World Cup qualification for his country this year, did not require surgery but hopes of him lining up against the Netherlands on November 21 appear slim.
“We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and win without Sadio because we have 25 players apart from Sadio,” official Abdoulaye Sow said.
“No-one would have wanted it, but that's what's happened to us.”
Senegal also face hosts Qatar on November 25 and Ecuador on November 29 in World Cup Group A.
France forward Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup after suffering an injury in training, the French federation (FFF) said.
The RB Leipzig forward left Tuesday's training session early with a left knee injury. A video circulating on social media showed Nkunku clash with teammate Eduardo Camavinga.
"The X-ray examinations carried out in the evening, unfortunately, revealed that it was a sprain," the FFF said in a statement.
The French federation added that the player's replacement would be announced once the medical file sent to FIFA has been validated.
France will also be without injured defender Presnel Kimpembe, who was ruled out because of a hamstring injury.
Australia have flown Melbourne City winger Marco Tilio to Qatar as injury cover at the World Cup with Martin Boyle a doubt for the France opener with a knee problem.
Scotland-based Boyle is one of Graham Arnold's first-choice forwards but did not train with the squad on Tuesday.
"I think he’ll be alright, it’s just precautionary," his Socceroos teammate Cameron Devlin told reporters.
"Obviously, we don’t want to take risks. We’ve got the first game in a week ... but if he wasn’t to play it’d be a massive loss."
Tilio, a pint-sized 21-year-old, has been capped five times for Australia and made a big splash at the Tokyo Olympics where his long-range strike helped secure a 2-0 upset over Argentina.
Hibernian forward Boyle has been sidelined since hurting his knee in a Scottish league match against St Mirren.
Australia play Group D rivals France on November 22 before matches against Tunisia and Denmark. — Reuters
Senegal's Mane to miss first games of World Cup — reports
Image: Aliou Dakar/BackpagePix
