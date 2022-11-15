Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked debate across the world after his comments during a tell-all interview, and a flood of reaction from football fans in SA.
Ronaldo, who is seen by many as the greatest footballer in the world, sat down with controversial broadcaster Piers Morgan for an explosive interview on his life at Manchester United.
Ronaldo returned to the club in August last year but has had an underwhelming second season at the club.
In snippets of the interview, which will air later this week, Ronaldo takes aim at the club, its owners and former player and the coach Erik Ten Hag.
“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t respect me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”
When asked if he thought some were trying to push him out the club, Ronaldo said he felt betrayed.
“Yes, not only the coach [Ten Hag], but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed. Yes I feel betrayed, and I felt some people don't want me here, not just this year, but last year too.”
Clips and quotes from the interview have been shared online, with Ronaldo topping the SA Twitter trends list.
While some said Ronaldo was right to speak his mind and should go to a club that matches his ambitions, others said he had gone too far and should keep his tell-alls for a book after retirement.
'Big L' or clearing the air? - What SA fans are saying about Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive tell-all
Digital Editor
Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
