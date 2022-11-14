‘I want positive energy’: Mokwena says Shalulile is back for Sundowns but coy on return date

“I seldom speak about players who are unavailable. This is one of the things I have learned when it comes to injuries. The only reason I do that is because the energy and emotions I derive when I speak about a player who is unavailable are negative energies and emotions.
Black Label Cup domestic football takes a seven-week break for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar from Sunday until December 18.
Sundowns return with their tasty DStv Premiership clash against Pirates at Loftus Versfeld on December 31.
Sports reporter
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images
Peter Shalilule is back on the training pitch at Chloorkop, but Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was reluctant to give more details about when the ace striker will be back to full training.
The Namibian hitman, who has been out of action since last month with a sports hernia injury that required surgery, warmed up with the rest of his teammates on Thursday but did not take part in full contact training.
“He is here, we love him and he is adored by his teammates, and he is adored because he is an incredible human being,” Mokwena said after Downs’ 4-0 win against Orlando Pirates in the final of friendly Carling Black Label Cup.
“But as a coach there is something I have picked up with my few years’ experience. Many people forget this is my second big club I am head coach of and I have learned a hell of a lot through the years.
