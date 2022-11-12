Mamelodi Sundowns won their first-ever Carling Black Label Cup in style beating Orlando Pirates 4-0 in the final at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.
A brace by Grant Kekana and goals from Siphelele Mkhukise and Cassius Mailula saw the Brazilians close the first half of the season on a high note, by winning the "Beer" trophy.
A sleek and stylish Masadawana dominated throughout the game depriving Pirates of any chance at goal.
The competition came back with an exciting twist this year which saw four teams voted for by the fans, competing for the crown, as opposed to the usual format of Chiefs vs Pirates.
Sundowns made their way to the final after they beat AmaZulu 3-0 in the opening fixture of the competition.
Meanwhile, penalties decided the semifinal between Chiefs and Pirates after the match ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes.
Pirates won the shootout by a 6-5 margin.
Chiefs finished third after beating AmaZulu 4-2 on penalties in their playoff.
Sundowns win first 'Beer' Cup
Soccer reporter
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns won their first-ever Carling Black Label Cup in style beating Orlando Pirates 4-0 in the final at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.
A brace by Grant Kekana and goals from Siphelele Mkhukise and Cassius Mailula saw the Brazilians close the first half of the season on a high note, by winning the "Beer" trophy.
A sleek and stylish Masadawana dominated throughout the game depriving Pirates of any chance at goal.
The competition came back with an exciting twist this year which saw four teams voted for by the fans, competing for the crown, as opposed to the usual format of Chiefs vs Pirates.
Sundowns made their way to the final after they beat AmaZulu 3-0 in the opening fixture of the competition.
Meanwhile, penalties decided the semifinal between Chiefs and Pirates after the match ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes.
Pirates won the shootout by a 6-5 margin.
Chiefs finished third after beating AmaZulu 4-2 on penalties in their playoff.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer