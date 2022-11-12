×

Soccer

Sundowns win first 'Beer' Cup

12 November 2022
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate during the Carling Black Label Cup final against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on November 12, 2022
Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate during the Carling Black Label Cup final against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on November 12, 2022
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns won their first-ever Carling Black Label Cup in style beating Orlando Pirates 4-0 in the final at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

A brace by Grant Kekana and goals from Siphelele Mkhukise and Cassius Mailula saw the Brazilians close the first half of the season on a high note, by winning the "Beer" trophy.

A sleek and stylish Masadawana dominated throughout the game depriving Pirates of any chance at goal.

The competition came back with an exciting twist this year which saw four teams voted for by the fans, competing for the crown, as opposed to the usual format of Chiefs vs Pirates.

Sundowns made their way to the final after they beat AmaZulu 3-0 in the opening fixture of the competition.

Meanwhile, penalties decided the semifinal between Chiefs and Pirates after the match ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes.

Pirates won the shootout by a 6-5 margin.

Chiefs finished third after beating AmaZulu 4-2 on penalties in their playoff.

 

