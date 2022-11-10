×

Soccer

WATCH | Here's how Pitso Mosimane is settling in at Al-Ahli

10 November 2022
Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
Coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Al-Ahli/Twitter
Image: Al-Ahli/Twitter

Al-Ahli head coach Pitso Mosimane is seemingly settling in well at his new club in Saudi Arabia and is making strides to understand Arabic.

The South African coach, who joined the team’s second division side in September, is getting up to speed with learning the language and was filmed learning some words from one of his assistants as he conducted a training session.

Mosimane sought the Arabic pronunciations of “help your teammate” and “easy” and after receiving the feedback, he put the words into practice seconds later. 

Mosimane has been flying the South African flag high at one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs.

On Thursday, he granted the players a rest from performing the training session.

Previously, the coach had fans buzzing after he hit the ground running with his second successive win.

Mosimane’s first match was a 1-1 draw in the Jeddah derby against Jeddah Club. Al-Ahli then beat last-placed Najran 2-1 at home as the team notched up their first win in the second-tier Yelo League.

Al-Ahli also notched up a 2-0 win away against mid-table Al-Riyadh.

Mosimane has a two-year mandate to restore Al-Ahli to the top flight and consolidate their position there.

