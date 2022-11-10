Ex-Fifa boss Sepp Blatter: Qatar WC a ‘mistake’

Sepp Blatter, the president of Fifa when the organisation selected Qatar in 2010 to host the upcoming World Cup, now says the choice was a “mistake”.

Blatter made the comments in an interview with Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger. The World Cup kicks off on November 20 in Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to host the global event.

“Qatar is a mistake,” Blatter told the newspaper. “The choice was bad.”