Salah statistics are 'insane', says Klopp, after striker's brace at Tottenham
Image: ANDREW COULDRIDGE / REUTERS
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Mohamed Salah's statistics were “insane” as the Egyptian striker's brace earned his side a 2-1 Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
After back-to-back league losses, Salah gave Liverpool a two-goal lead before halftime and Liverpool weathered a second-half storm after Harry Kane pulled back a goal.
Salah is now three goals away from moving above Kenny Dalglish in the list of Liverpool's all-time top scorers and Klopp said he would not be stopping there.
“Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler, they probably had times where they didn't score,” Klopp said. “Mo will not stop, he is in the top eight scorers for Liverpool and he will not stop.
“When you look at Mo's stats, goals and assists, it's insane.”
Salah has only six Premier League goals this season but looks to be back to his best which is good news for Liverpool as they try to repair the damage of a poor start to the season.
He has been involved in scoring or assisting 19 goals from 20 games in all competitions this season, a figure he has bettered only once at this stage in his six seasons with the club.
“Even with a 'slow start', he was involved in most chances in Europe, but we didn't take them or he didn't take them,” Klopp said.
“That can happen for a striker, it's a completely normal phase ... in the end when you look back on his career in four, five or six years, everybody will remember one of the best strikers you ever saw.
“Tonight, what pleased me the most, was he scored the two goals and then he played like a real, real team player.”
After losses to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, Klopp celebrated wildly at the end on Sunday and he admitted winning at Tottenham could be a big moment for his team who moved up to eighth place in the table.
“Yeah, I got a bit carried away but it was big, absolutely big,” he said.
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said he was disappointed with the fans booing his side.
It was not the way the Italian wanted to mark his first anniversary in charge of the north London club as Tottenham slipped down to fourth in the table.
“First of all I think we have to show great respect all the time for our fans,” Conte told reporters. “They are our fans and they pay for their tickets.
“At the same time, if you ask me if I was a bit disappointed (about the booing), yes. Because it's important in every moment, to be honest, and I think I always continue to repeat, we have just started a process.
“I think after a year we have made a lot of improvement. If someone thinks after just a year we're ready to win, I say it would be really, really difficult.
“Liverpool is a really good example that you need time and patience. If we have this everybody is OK. If not, then we can lose our passion and our enthusiasm.”
Conte said his side were still far from challenging for trophies, though with Son Heung-min and Richarlison both injured they were at a disadvantage on Sunday.
“When Tottenham is missing these players it's not like other clubs. Tottenham can't afford to lose all these important players. We are managing the situation in the best possible way,” he said.
“I am experienced enough to be able to say that we are far from other teams who are used to winning.”
The one bright spot was the return from injury of Swede Dejan Kulusevski who made an immediate affect after coming off the bench, setting up Kane for Tottenham's goal. — Reuters
