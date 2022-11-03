Teenager Lewis grabs spotlight as Man City beat Sevilla

Manchester City teenager Rico Lewis marked his first senior start with his maiden goal for the club to spark a comeback in a 3-1 defeat of Sevilla to complete their unbeaten Champions League group campaign on Wednesday.
With the prolific Erling Haaland absent as he recovers from injury, Argentine striker Julian Alvarez impressed with a goal and two assists and Riyad Mahrez was also on the scoresheet.
The night, however, belonged to Lewis.
City were confirmed as Group G winners and Sevilla assured of third spot, and Pep Guardiola made seven changes to his starting line-up with 17-year-old right-back Lewis seizing his opportunity at the Etihad Stadium.
Rafa Mir gave Sevilla the lead in the 31st minute with a pinpoint header past City reserve keeper Stefan Ortega and the hosts struggled to make much impression against the Spanish side.
Guardiola took off Jack Grealish at halftime and sent on Rodri and City were a different proposition as they extended their unbeaten home run in the Champions League to 23 games.
Lewis, joined in the starting side by 20-year-old Cole Palmer, levelled in the 52nd minute when he ran on to a slide rule pass by Alvarez and lashed a right-footed shot into the net past keeper Yassine Bounou.
Lewis, aged 17 years and 346 days, became the youngest player to score on his first Champions League start, breaking the record held by Karim Benzema who was 17 years and 352 days when he scored for Olympique Lyonnais.
“What a goal. He's a fantastic player, so intelligent. He understands everything. He made a fantastic goal and played really well,” Guardiola said.
“In the first half the guys tried. Second half was better, really good goals. I'm happy for everyone.”
Alvarez, who started his fourth successive Champions League game, was arguably City's best player.
The 22-year-old former River Plate player produced a composed finish to put City ahead in the 73rd minute, taking the ball around Bounou and firing high into the net after being played in by a sublime pass from substitute Kevin de Bruyne.
With City dominating, Mahrez sealed the victory with a clinical finish after another assist by Alvarez.
City won the group with 14 points and Borussia Dortmund also going through to the last 16 as runners-up on nine.
• England's Ben Chilwell pulled up in stoppage time of Chelsea's 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb with a hamstring injury, putting his participation in the World Cup in Qatar in doubt.
Chilwell grabbed the back of his left thigh after making a sprint, falling to the ground before being helped from the field by Chelsea's medical staff.
“It doesn't look positive, but it's a hamstring. We'll have to scan it and see what it is,” Chelsea manager Graham Potter told broadcaster BT Sport.
Former England boss Glenn Hoddle, who guided the team at the 1998 World Cup in France, said that he doubted Chilwell would recover in time.
“I feel for him dreadfully ... that one just went. His face went and as he touches the ball he grimaces and looks in real pain. It looks like a nasty one,” he said.
Chilwell's Chelsea teammate Reece James has been ruled out of the Qatar tournament after suffering a knee injury, and Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is struggling with a groin problem.
The final FIFA deadline for World Cup squads is November 13, a week before the tournament kicks off on November 20. — Reuters
