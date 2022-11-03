×

Soccer

Former PSL prosecutor Nande Becker has died, says the league

By Marc Strydom - 03 November 2022
Former Premier Soccer League prosecutor Nande Becker.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Former Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker has died, the league has disclosed.

The PSL said Becker, who left his post in November 2021, had fought a long illness.

“The Premier Soccer League has just learnt of the passing of Nande Becker, former PSL prosecutor, who succumbed after a long illness,” the league said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Becker family for the loss of the patriarch of the family. May his soul repose peacefully.”

An attorney with nearly four decades experience, Becker served as PSL prosecutor for almost eight years from his appointment in January 2013.

SuperSport United was among the first Premiership clubs to respond to the news, tweeting: “We are saddened to hear about the passing of Mr Nande Becker. Our deepest condolences to the Becker family. May his soul rest in peace.”

