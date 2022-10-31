Ten Hag hopes 'magnificent' De Gea stays on at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he hoped “magnificent” goalkeeper David de Gea would stay beyond this season at the club after seeing the Spaniard play a starring role in his side's 1-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday.
De Gea produced three stunning saves in the second half to help United stretch their unbeaten run to eight in all competitions and earn a victory that moved them up to fifth in the Premier League.
Widespread reports in the British media, however, have said that United are not certain to extend the Spanish keeper's contract, which expires at the end of the current campaign.
“This issue about negotiating (contracts), we said first we are focusing on the games,” Ten Hag said. “When we come to an end with this block, we have the World Cup and then we have to think about them.
“In the background, we have our strategies for how to deal with it. It is clear already and I have already emphasised it several times, I am really happy with David. He is a great goalkeeper.
“He is only 31. He is fit. He can progress even more. He was already impressively good for Man United and I think he will do that in the future as well.”
Marcus Rashford headed the winner in the first half at Old Trafford on Sunday, continuing his return to form this term as he passed 100 goals for his club in all competitions.
“When you have scored 100 goals before you turn 25 you are already there,” Ten Hag added. “But I think he won't be satisfied just with that.
“It is about how many trophies you win with your club. I think he can develop his game even more. His heading has to improve and he worked on it, and you can see what is happening.
“He is much more consistent and reliable. I am really happy with his progress. He is already a great player, but there is still a lot of room for improvement. He will have a fantastic career I am sure.”
Rashford said there is a different energy at the club now and that he is feeling fully motivated after poor performances last season cast doubt about his future at Old Trafford.
His towering header saw him equal his league tally of four goals for the whole of last season in only 12 games. He scored only five goals in 32 matches last season.
“It's a completely different energy around the club and the training ground,” Rashford told Sky Sports. “That puts me in a better head space and I feel really motivated now.
“I was struggling at times with more mental things. It wasn't really my own performance but other things off the pitch. That's the biggest difference from last season.
“I get that it's your job to speak about what happens on the pitch but for players, we have to get into the right head space for every game. Too often last season, I wasn't ... I wasn't surprised by some of the stuff that was happening.” — Reuters
Ten Hag hopes 'magnificent' De Gea stays on at Manchester United
Image: PETER POWELL / REUTERS
