Pirates meet AmaZulu in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday in the final official domestic game before the two-month Fifa break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
‘It was quite boring, to be honest’: Pirates coach Riveiro on Soweto derby
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has described his first Soweto derby as a “boring game” that should have ended in a stalemate.
Pirates suffered a 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat at the hands of bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs, thanks to the “beautiful goal” scored from inside his own half by Yusuf Maart in the second half at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The game looked set for a goalless stalemate but Pirates’ goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane, who made some excellent saves, was beaten after he had been spotted by Maart well off his line in the 74th minute.
“From my point of view it was a bad game, a 0-0 game, a very slow game,” Riveiro said.
“The opening of the game was played in a rhythm that we didn’t expect it to be played, and also from our opponents. I think it was quite boring to be honest.
“We didn’t manage to be vertical. Chiefs gave us the space to play outside and defend with numbers in those corridors.
“We were very disconnected in the first half in our build-up from central midfield to the players upfront.
“We couldn’t generate so much football inside, the way we are used to doing it, and create our chances. We only had the chance to go outside and from outside we were not dangerous enough.
