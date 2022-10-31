×

Soccer

Chippa showed character against Richards Bay, says Mammila

Coach pleased as Chilli Boys’ fighting spirit pays off in 3-3 draw

31 October 2022
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila has commended his team’s never-say-die attitude against high-flying Richards Bay United on Sunday.

The Gqeberha side showed fighting spirit when they came back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 against Richards Bay in a six-goal DStv Premiership thriller at Milpark Stadium...

