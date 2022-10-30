Soweto Derby: Player ratings for Pirates and Chiefs

In true Soweto derby style, the underdogs Kaizer Chiefs claimed all the bragging rights and three points over Orlando Pirates thanks to the solitary wonderful goal by Yusuf Maart.
TimesLIVE rates the players that took part in the clash at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.
Orlando Pirates:
Siyabonga Mpontshane — 6
Mpontshane went from hero to zero as he gifted Chiefs the victory when he was beaten by Yusuf Maart when he was away from home.
He could have easily got a nine after saving two one-on-one chances against Ashley du Preez.
Nkosinathi Sibisi — 7
Sibisi was solid like he always has been since joining the Buccaneers from Golden Arrows at the beginning of the season.
Olisa Ndah — 6
He struggled a bit against Ashley du Preez in the first half but was still solid for Pirates at the back.
Thabiso Monyane — 6
Monyane was excellent in both defence and attack.
Innocent Maela — 3
Unfortunately, Maela had to be substituted after 24 minutes on the pitch due to a hamstring problem.He forced a save from Brandon Peterson before he went off.
Goodman Moselle — 5
Moselle, who didn’t finish the match due to injury, was overpowered by Maart and Blom.
Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo — 6
A lot was expected from the midfielder who recently joined from Marumo Gallants. Ndlndlo was not poor against Chiefs but was not in charge like he has been in the past few games.
Deon Hotto — 4
He is normally a key figure in Pirates' play, but against Amakhosi was kept quiet by Dillon Solomons and had to be replaced ahead of the second half.
Monnapule Saleng — 6
Like Ndlondlo, a lot was expected from Saleng, but it seems like Chiefs came with a good plan to deal with him.
Zakhele Lepasa — 4
He didn’t do much and he deserved to be substituted ahead of the second half.
Kermit Erasmus — 7
Kermit played really well and had two chances that went narrowly wide and Chiefs' Brandon Petersen looked beaten on both occasions.
Subs:
Kwame Peprah — Not on the field long enough.
Paseka Mako — 5
He came on for Maela and made sure that Pirates' defence remained solid.
Kabelo Dlamini — 5
Came on for Lepasa and was more effective than the latter.
Fortune Makaringe — 6
Had he started the match ahead of Hotto, maybe Pirates would have got a better result.
Ben Motshwari — 5
Motshwari came on for an injured Moselle and held things well in the middle of the park.
Soweto Derby: Player ratings for Pirates and Chiefs
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs:
Brandon Petersen — 5
He didn’t have to do much because he was well protected by his defence.
Dillon Solomons — 8
Solomons didn’t just neutralise Hotto, but was also involved in most of Chiefs’ attacks.
Edmilson Dove — 7
There were a few threatening attacks from Pirates that Dove dealt with and kept his side in the game.
Zitha Kwinika — 5
He played a role in stopping the dangerous Kermit Erasmus and Saleng.
Sifiso Hlanti — 5
It was a decent shift from the experienced defender and helped to marshal the defence.
Njabulo Blom — 7
As Hlanti seemed to struggle against Saleng, Blom took over the duties of looking after Saleng and he won.
Yusuf Maart — 8
He was able to note that Mpontshane is away from home and scored probably the goal of the season.
Nkosingiphile Ngcobo — 7
He is a special player and had a decent game.
Keagan Dolly — 6
The skipper did well in the first half and led Chiefs’ attacks.
Ashley du Preez — 3
He was just woeful in front of goals as he had two one-on-ones with Mpontshane but the goalkeeper came out tops on both occasions in the opening half.
Khama Billiat — 5
He is still struggling to find form, but he won the ball for Maart to score.
Subs:
Cole Alexander — Not on the field long enough for a rating.
Siyethemba Sithebe — Not on the field long enough for a rating.
Reeve Frosler — Not on the field long enough for a rating.
Kgaogelo Sekgotha — Not on the field long enough for a rating.
