Bafana Bafana midfielder Yusuf Maart scored a spectacular wonder goal from inside his own half to decide the Soweto derby in a 1-0 DStv Premiership win for Kaizer Chiefs over Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
With the match deadlocked Maart received the ball inside the centre circle in his half in the 74th minute and looked up to see Bucs goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane off his line.
EXTRAORDINARY 🤩Yusuf Maart gives Kaizer Chiefs the lead in stunning fashion 💯📺 Stream the #SowetoDerby live: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD | #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/vDn5FA6KSA— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 29, 2022
EXTRAORDINARY 🤩Yusuf Maart gives Kaizer Chiefs the lead in stunning fashion 💯📺 Stream the #SowetoDerby live: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD | #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/vDn5FA6KSA
The midfielder unleashed a long-range chip that dipped in under the crossbar, leaving back-pedalling Mpontshane no chance to recover.
Maart, 27, was a Pirates youth product who was signed by Chiefs from Sekhukhune United in the off-season.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Maart scores wonder goal to settle the derby for Kaizer Chiefs
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana midfielder Yusuf Maart scored a spectacular wonder goal from inside his own half to decide the Soweto derby in a 1-0 DStv Premiership win for Kaizer Chiefs over Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
With the match deadlocked Maart received the ball inside the centre circle in his half in the 74th minute and looked up to see Bucs goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane off his line.
The midfielder unleashed a long-range chip that dipped in under the crossbar, leaving back-pedalling Mpontshane no chance to recover.
Maart, 27, was a Pirates youth product who was signed by Chiefs from Sekhukhune United in the off-season.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer