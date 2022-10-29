×

WATCH | Maart scores wonder goal to settle the derby for Kaizer Chiefs

By Marc Strydom - 29 October 2022
Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates scoring his wonder goal with teammate Keagan Dolly in the DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on October 29 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana midfielder Yusuf Maart scored a spectacular wonder goal from inside his own half to decide the Soweto derby in a 1-0 DStv Premiership win for Kaizer Chiefs over Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

With the match deadlocked Maart received the ball inside the centre circle in his half in the 74th minute and looked up to see Bucs goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane off his line.

The midfielder unleashed a long-range chip that dipped in under the crossbar, leaving back-pedalling Mpontshane no chance to recover.

Maart, 27, was a Pirates youth product who was signed by Chiefs from Sekhukhune United in the off-season.

