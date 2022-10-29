×

Soccer

Chippa will bounce back against high-flying Richards Bay

29 October 2022
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United player Elmo Kambindu is confident his team will come back with a win against Richards Bay on Sunday after their 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City on Tuesday at the Cape Town Stadium.

The Dstv Premiership fixture between Chippa and Richards Bay will take place at the Bidvest Wits Stadium (3.30pm)...

