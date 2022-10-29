Chiefs skipper Dolly vouches for Khama Billiat, says he will bounce back soon

Assertive Kaizer Chiefs captain Keagan Dolly believes Khama Billiat needs just one good game and a goal to regain his confidence and get back to his best.

Billiat, one of the key players at Chiefs, has been struggling for form this season.

That hasn’t aided Amakhosi’s situation as they are set to face their bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday (3.30pm).

With Pirates in amazing form right now, Chiefs need all their senior players including Billiat to be in great shape if they are to be a match for their neighbours.

A top-form Billiat can make Amakhosi unstoppable against almost every side in the Premier Soccer League, but he hasn’t been that player for a while now.

However, Dolly has backed Billiat, with whom he once formed a deadly combination during their time at Mamelodi Sundowns, saying he will bounce back soon.