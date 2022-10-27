×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa will bring A game when meeting Richards Bay, Ighodaro says

Premium
27 October 2022
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United will step it up a gear when they face high-flying Richards Bay in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Bidvest Wits Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm), says the team’s leading striker Etiosa Ighodaro.

Nigerian Ighodaro, who joined the Gqebehra side from the University of Pretoria in August, said he was not too fazed by Richards Bay’s second position on the log...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read