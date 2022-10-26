We lost to a better team — Chippa coach
Chilli Boys were outplayed by Cape Town City, Mammila admits
Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila admitted his team had been outplayed in their 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Gqeberha side were flying high after having scored four straight wins in the PSL, but their wings were smartly clipped by City as they looked to continue with their winning ways in the league...
We lost to a better team — Chippa coach
Chilli Boys were outplayed by Cape Town City, Mammila admits
Soccer reporter
Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila admitted his team had been outplayed in their 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Gqeberha side were flying high after having scored four straight wins in the PSL, but their wings were smartly clipped by City as they looked to continue with their winning ways in the league...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer