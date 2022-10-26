×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

We lost to a better team — Chippa coach

Chilli Boys were outplayed by Cape Town City, Mammila admits

Premium
26 October 2022
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila admitted his team had been outplayed in their 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Gqeberha side were flying high after having scored four straight wins in the PSL, but their wings were smartly clipped by City as they looked to continue with their winning ways in the league...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read