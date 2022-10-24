×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

No fear as Chippa prepare to face Citizens

Premium
By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 24 October 2022

After a string of consecutive wins in the DStv Premiership, Chippa United will go into their away fixture against Cape Town City with no fear of losing, skipper Roscoe Pietersen said.

The match will be played at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read