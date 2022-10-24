Mamelodi Sundowns demote Manqoba Mngqithi in shock technical reshuffle

In a shock move, Mamelodi Sundowns have demoted one of their two co-head coaches, the experienced Manqoba Mngqithi, to the role of “senior coach”.

Downs announced the unexpected decision on Monday. The reshuffle of their technical team leaves Rulani Mokwena as the head coach of the Brazilians and Steve Komphela is promoted from the role of senior coach to “first team coach”, the club said.

Mngqithi takes over Komphela’s previous role of senior coach.

“Mamelodi Sundowns announced today the restructuring of its technical team and the changes in the responsibilities and employment positions of its coaches: Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela,” Sundowns said.

“These changes were necessitated by the poor performances and unconvincing victories that the club has experienced for quite some time.