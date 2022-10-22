Pirates secure MTN8 final berth by thumping rivals Sundowns

Can Mamelodi Sundowns survive without their talisman striker Peter Shalulile?

And can Orlando Pirates, who are celebrating their 85th anniversary, go on to dominate the 2022-2023 season with their sensation winger-cum-striker Monnapule Saleng?

These are the two questions that emerged as the Brazilians lost a chance to defend their MTN8 trophy when they were thrashed 3-0 by Saleng’s inspired Pirates in the second leg semifinal which was played in front of the capacity crowd at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

Former Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus, the man the Brazilians' bench deemed surplus to requirements at Chloorkop in September, headed Pirates into an early lead after benefiting from a sublime supply from his in-form strike partner Saleng.