Soccer

Banyana drawn in tough group for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

22 October 2022
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
A screen displays the groups during the football draw ceremony for the Australia and New Zealand 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup at the Aotea Centre in Auckland on October 22, 2022.
Image: WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Banyana Banyana have been drawn in tough Group G for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

To achieve their mission of progressing to the knockout stages, coach Desiree Ellis’ charges will have to get the better of women’s football powerhouse Sweden who are ranked second by FIFA behind defending champions USA.

Banyana will also have to negotiate past reputable Italy, who are ranked 14th by FIFA, and highly unpredictable Argentina, who are ranked 29th, in what promises to be a tough group.

On reputation, Sweden will be favourites to win the group leaving Italy, Argentina and Banyana, who are ranked 54th by FIFA, to fight second spot that ensures progression to the knockout stages.

To make a huge impact at the tournament, Banyana will have display marked improvement as they were recently thumped 9-0 on aggregate by Brazil during their two-match friendly series.

As they stepped up preparations, Banyana were floored 4-1 by Australia during their international match played in London, raising serious concerns as to whether they have what it takes to play at this level of international competition.

 

Most Read