Schmeichel disappointed by Ronaldo's walk off

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says he was disappointed by Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during the club's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday and says the Portuguese has become a distraction at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo walked down the tunnel with a few minutes left after once again being left on the bench by coach Erik ten Hag who said he would deal with the player on Thursday.

It was the one negative aspect of an impressive night for United who outclassed Antonio Conte's Spurs team.

"(Cristiano Ronaldo) leaving like that creates everything we don't want at the moment," Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live. "He would have known that would be headlines.