Seven sides battle for top honours in FTF Championship
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 20 October 2022
Seven Nelson Mandela Bay local football associations will battle it out for bragging rights when the Football Transformation Forum (FTF) Inter-LFA Championship kicks off at the weekend.
The tournament will be hosted by the Kwazakhele Football Association and matches will be played at the Wolfson Stadium and Dynamos and Eleven Angels fields...
Seven sides battle for top honours in FTF Championship
Seven Nelson Mandela Bay local football associations will battle it out for bragging rights when the Football Transformation Forum (FTF) Inter-LFA Championship kicks off at the weekend.
The tournament will be hosted by the Kwazakhele Football Association and matches will be played at the Wolfson Stadium and Dynamos and Eleven Angels fields...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer