Gwambi reveals simple reasons behind Chippa’s success
Premium
By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 20 October 2022
A solid backline and an active attacking force are the two main contributors to Chippa United’s sudden success in the DStv Premiership, the club’s assistant coach, Siyabulela Gwambi, said.
Chippa arrived back in the metro on Wednesday having secured a club record fourth consecutive win in the top flight with a 1-0 triumph over Sekhukhune United at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Tuesday...
