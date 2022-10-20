Chiefs' defence lacking as Galaxy hold them to draw in Soweto

Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles in the DStv Premiership continued when they were held to a 2-2 draw by a Bernard Parker-inspired TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday night.

Ashley du Preez and captain Keagan Dolly scored for Amakhosi while Bernard Parker and Djakaridja Traore's goals were enough to earn Galaxy a point on the road.

The match showed that there are some serious problems in Chiefs’ defence as again it was partly to blame for the Soweto giants dropping points through their costly mistakes at the back.

Chiefs were looking to bounce back from their Saturday disappointing defeat to red-hot Chippa United.

Before that defeat, Amakhosi looked to be on some kind of resurgence after three victories on the trot, which was a big positive from their slow start to the season.

Meanwhile, Galaxy were also equally desperate for a full house of points from the clash as they had gone for seven matches without a win.