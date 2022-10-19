SuperSport at top of PSL, Chippa fifth after crucial victories
SuperSport United climbed to the top of the DStv Premiership standings with a deserved 2-0 win over Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday.
With this vital win away from home, coach Gavin Hunt and his largely youthful side have issued a strong warning to other early pacesetters that they mean business.
This win, their third in succession, was secured by goals from Jamie Webber and Bradley Grobler in either half. United have accumulated 20 points from 11 matches but they may be overtaken by Mamelodi Sundowns who host Marumo Gallants at Loftus on Wednesday.
The margin of victory could have been bigger but Grobler missed a sitter during the closing stages and this means he remains tied on six goals for the season with Peter Shalulile of Sundowns and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana of Kaizer Chiefs.
For Stellenbosch, they have dropped to seventh on the log with 14 points from 12 matches and are still looking for a win after three matches, a run that includes two defeats and a draw.
United used this match to remember legendary assistant coach and player Thomas “Chincha Guluva” Madigage, who died on this day 10 years ago in a car accident in Burgersfort.
United opened the scoring after 35 minutes when midfielder Webber unleashed a powerful shot that got the better of hapless Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stevens.
For the opener, Siyabonga Ndlovu dispossessed Stellenbosch left-back Basadien Fawaz in the box before he laid a pass to unmarked Webber who found the back of the net for the opening goal.
United secured the three crucial points after 67 minutes when Grobler connected from close range with a well-taken, low and dangerous cross from substitute winger Gamphani Lungu.
In the other match on Tuesday afternoon at Chatsworth Stadium, Chippa United moved to fifth on the log with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United.
Chippa scored the all-important goal from a close-range header of Etiosa Ighodaro shortly before the half-hour mark.
Sphelele Luthuli delivered a telling cross into the Sekhukhune box, it ricocheted off the body of Daniel Cardoso on the path of Ighodaro who dived the right way to beat Badra Sangare between the poles for the visitors.