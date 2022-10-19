Saleng's brace ends Pirates' winless run
Monnapule Saleng ended Orlando Pirates’ three-match winless streak in the DStv Premiership when he scored a first-half brace to give his team a 2-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Tuesday night.
The Buccaneers came to this match under immense pressure after scoring only one goal and earning two points in their past three matches, but Saleng gave his team a huge boost ahead of their second-leg MTN8 semifinal clash against Mamelodi Sundowns in Polokwane on Saturday.
The Buccaneers need to avoid a draw with goals in Saturday’s game to progress to the final which will be played in Durban on November 5. The first leg, which was played in Orlando, ended goalless.
Saleng’s first goal as a Pirates player came courtesy of his partner upfront, Kermit Erasmus, who first laid a pass to him after getting a delightful pass from Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo in the sixth minute.
Bucs’ second goal was mainly due to Arrows keeper Nkosingiphile Gumede failing to hold on to Saleng’s tame shot after he had again got a pass from Erasmus inside the area.
Defender Olisa Ndah sent a long ball to Erasmus and the former Sundowns player was again generous enough to give man-of-the-match Saleng a chance to complete his brace in the 24th minute when he could have finished the chance himself.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro took a gamble in this match in deciding to play only Miguel Timm as a defensive midfielder as he went with Ndlondlo, Kabelo Dlamini and Deon Hotto as creative midfielders behind Saleng and Erasmus.
Riveiro’s plan worked as Bucs created as many as 11 shots on goal in the first 45 minutes, with five on target, including the two that Saleng managed to bury.
Arrows were not completely out of the game, especially in the first half where they had two chances to score through Velemseni Ndwandwe and Nqobeko Dlamini but Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane, in for the injured Richard Ofori, did well to thwart them.
It was Ndlondlo who nearly gave Pirates the lead in the second minute, his shot inside the area hitting the upright after he had combined well with right-back Thabiso Monyane.
Ndlondlo was unlucky again not to extend the Bucs lead at the start of the second period. This time the former Marumo Gallants player was denied by Gumede who parried his shot over the bar.
Arrows had a better second half but they still could not find final passes to trouble Mpontshane in the Pirates goal.
Pirates continued to fade and not find the net in the second half as they had in their previous 11 league matches coming into this match. Riveiro made five changes in the second period but all the substitutes failed to give Pirates more goals.
With the win Pirates moved to fourth spot on the log with 19 points, the same as Richards Bay FC and second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a better goal difference.