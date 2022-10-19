Saleng's brace ends Pirates' winless run

Monnapule Saleng ended Orlando Pirates’ three-match winless streak in the DStv Premiership when he scored a first-half brace to give his team a 2-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers came to this match under immense pressure after scoring only one goal and earning two points in their past three matches, but Saleng gave his team a huge boost ahead of their second-leg MTN8 semifinal clash against Mamelodi Sundowns in Polokwane on Saturday.

The Buccaneers need to avoid a draw with goals in Saturday’s game to progress to the final which will be played in Durban on November 5. The first leg, which was played in Orlando, ended goalless.

Saleng’s first goal as a Pirates player came courtesy of his partner upfront, Kermit Erasmus, who first laid a pass to him after getting a delightful pass from Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo in the sixth minute.