Soccer

Chippa flying high on record streak

Win against Sekhukhune makes it four in a row for Chilli Boys in DStv Premiership

By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 19 October 2022

Chippa United are riding high on the crest of a record fourth consecutive DStv Premiership win after seeing off Sekhukhune United at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

The Chilli Boys scored the winning goal from a close-range header by Etiosa Ighodaro shortly before the half-hour mark on Tuesday evening to claim a fourth straight victory in the top flight for the first time in the club’s history...

