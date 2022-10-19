Chippa flying high on record streak
Win against Sekhukhune makes it four in a row for Chilli Boys in DStv Premiership
By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 19 October 2022
Chippa United are riding high on the crest of a record fourth consecutive DStv Premiership win after seeing off Sekhukhune United at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.
The Chilli Boys scored the winning goal from a close-range header by Etiosa Ighodaro shortly before the half-hour mark on Tuesday evening to claim a fourth straight victory in the top flight for the first time in the club’s history...
