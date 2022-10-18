To celebrate or not to celebrate; that’s the dilemma facing TS Galaxy attacker Bernard Parker if he manages to find the back of the net against former club Kaizer Chiefs.
Parker will face Chiefs, who he served for more than a decade, during their DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Wednesday, but he could not immediately say whether he will celebrate if he scores against his former team.
“I don’t know, we will see on the day,” was all he was prepared to say.
“I don’t know how to describe this feeling [of going back to FNB Stadium to face Chiefs]. I don’t know how I will feel on the day, but I am looking forward to it and I hope on the day there will be a warm feeling.
“I wouldn’t say it is anxious or nerves. It is a good feeling to play against my ex team ... more of a feeling that will trigger emotions. I hope I will receive a warm reception, a positive reception [from Amakhosi fans] because of what I have done there.
“I did a lot of things there over the past 11 years and I am anticipating a welcoming reception.”
‘I don’t know, we will see on the day’: Bernard Parker on whether he’ll celebrate if he scores against Chiefs
Sports reporter
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
To celebrate or not to celebrate; that’s the dilemma facing TS Galaxy attacker Bernard Parker if he manages to find the back of the net against former club Kaizer Chiefs.
Parker will face Chiefs, who he served for more than a decade, during their DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Wednesday, but he could not immediately say whether he will celebrate if he scores against his former team.
“I don’t know, we will see on the day,” was all he was prepared to say.
“I don’t know how to describe this feeling [of going back to FNB Stadium to face Chiefs]. I don’t know how I will feel on the day, but I am looking forward to it and I hope on the day there will be a warm feeling.
“I wouldn’t say it is anxious or nerves. It is a good feeling to play against my ex team ... more of a feeling that will trigger emotions. I hope I will receive a warm reception, a positive reception [from Amakhosi fans] because of what I have done there.
“I did a lot of things there over the past 11 years and I am anticipating a welcoming reception.”
Galaxy have gone seven league matches without a win — four draws and three losses — and the vastly experienced Parker said a win over Chiefs could be key to their campaign as they occupy 11th spot with as many points.
“Going into the World Cup break, as we stand now, we are OK, but two wins will take us to a good position. As you can see how the league is, if you win two or three matches you are up there and it is game on.
“It will be good for us to go into the World Cup break with confidence and with six points, starting this Wednesday against Chiefs.”
Parker said he is enjoying himself with the Rockets where he is one of the senior players.
“So far it has been great because of how much I feel valued in terms of my contribution to the team. The most important thing for us is to have the fight and make sure the team is in the best position it possibly can. I feel part of this team and it is a good feeling to be here.”
The other match to look out for on Wednesday is between log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants at Loftus.
Looking ahead of the clash, Sundowns defender Thapelo Morena said they will have to be at their best because teams coached by Dan Malesela are always difficult to beat.
“It is always a good match against them, especially knowing coach Dan Malesela has returned to the club and their style of football is going to be challenging. We know we have to lift up our game, put our minds in the game, and when they come to us we must fight back and deliver on what we have to do.
“We had the normal schedule we usually have and we prepared the way we always do for every game. Coming from an off day, everyone was sharp at training to give their best.
“We have been preparing very well, we needed the win over La Passe in the Champions League to keep us motivated and knowing there are going to be tough games ahead. We needed to make sure we do well.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer