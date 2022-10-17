Ten Hag rues poor finishing but pleased with United's physical edge

Manchester United were again guilty of poor finishing in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League but manager Erik ten Hag was pleased his players matched the physicality of their opponents.
Ten Hag had been critical of his side's finishing against Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday when Scott McTominay's stoppage time goal gave them a 1-0 win over the Cypriots.
Marcus Rashford and Fred passed up late chances on Sunday for the hosts, who are fifth in the league, three points behind Chelsea in fourth.
“We are disappointed we didn't win as the performance was good,” said Ten Hag. “A clean sheet, we pressed well from the front to the back and we controlled it.
“We were a little bit erratic in the first half. You see a physical team like Newcastle, we matched them, at least. In the end, we could have won and we deserved to win.
“It's a big compliment to the team that we could deserve this with a physical performance against maybe the best physical team in the league.
“In the end, we broke them but didn't kill them by not scoring,” the Dutchman added. “So I'm pleased with the performance but disappointed by the result.”
Meanwhile, the draw against Newcastle is not a game that will long be remembered but it marked a special milestone for goalkeeper David De Gea as it was his 500th match for the Old Trafford club.
Signed as a 20-year-old for about 18 million pounds ($20.25 million) in 2011, De Gea replaced retired goalkeeper Edwin Van der Sar and made the number one shirt his own over the years.
A four-time winner of the player of the year award at the club, the 31-year-old became the first non-British or Irish player to make 500 appearances for the Premier League club.
“Today marked an unbelievable day for me, I came here from Spain 11 years ago and now I call this my home,” De Gea said on Twitter.
“To represent any club 500 times is special but to play for this club, the greatest football club in the world fills me with great emotion. I want to thank everyone that has helped me along the way, my family especially.”
In 11 years at United, he has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League, keeping 170 clean sheets. He is also the 11th player to play 500 times for United.
Former Wales winger Ryan Giggs holds the record at United with 963 appearances over a career that spanned more than two decades.
De Gea was given an award before Sunday's game to mark his milestone, which was handed over by former manager Alex Ferguson who signed the Spaniard from Atletico Madrid.
“It was the right person to give me the award. He brought me to the club, he trusted me and believed in myself,” De Gea said.
“It was great to be there at a full Old Trafford with Sir Alex and it was a great moment.” — Reuters
Ten Hag rues poor finishing but pleased with United's physical edge
Image: DAVID KLEIN / REUTERS
