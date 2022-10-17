Chelsea doing 'ugly stuff' well, says Potter

Chelsea's willingness to do the “ugly stuff” is the basis of their unbeaten run under Graham Potter, the manager said on Sunday after a 2-0 victory at Aston Villa.
Mason Mount's double earned Chelsea a fifth successive win in all competitions and they have now kept four clean sheets in a row, though they were not at their best at Villa.
“I think it's a collective desire to do the ugly stuff in the game. A collective idea to help each other and to be together,” Potter, whose side are fourth in the Premier League, told reporters. “If we have to suffer, we will suffer.
“We have humility and we know sometimes the opponent can get the better of us, that is normal in football. But you can see the players running and can see players getting bodies in the way to block shots.”
Mount's early goal, courtesy of a mistake by Villa defender Tyrone Mings, provoked an impressive response by the hosts and Chelsea were indebted to their Spanish keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
He made a series of superb saves, one in particular from Danny Ings in the world-class category.
“He is contributing to us with clean sheets and how we're trying to play and the environment around the place,” Potter said of the keeper, who is back in favour after a difficult couple of seasons at Stamford Bridge.
“Kepa has found a fantastic level today. Made some brilliant saves that have kept us in the game ... so really pleased for him.”
With England manager Gareth Southgate in the stands at Villa Park, Mount did his World Cup prospects no harm with his first Premier League goals of the season.
“He's got the quality, got the ability to score and assist. Sometimes players go through little dips if the team isn't functioning that well,” Potter said.
“But the effort has always been there from my perspective and once he can get in the spaces we want to get into he has got the quality to execute and you saw that today.”
Right back Reece James will “give everything” to be fit for the World Cup but Potter gave little room for much hope on Sunday.
James injured his knee against AC Milan in the Champions League last week and faces several weeks out. He looks almost certain to miss the tournament in Qatar.
“In terms of his involvement in the World Cup, I don't know. He will give everything but he is in a brace for four weeks so that will slow things down,” Potter told reporters.
“It wouldn't be my place to predict what's going to happen. All I know is what the next four weeks look like for him and that has implications in terms of what he needs to do to get fit from there. But our job is just to help him in the short term now and get him back.
“He's disappointed and upset. He got himself into a real good moment of form. He will give everything, fight and give as best he can. He will return and be a top, top player.”
Potter refuted any suggestion Chelsea had been slow to diagnose the extent of James's injury after it was reported he stayed with the squad in Milan for some relaxation.
“Reece felt a bit of discomfort the following day, came home and we got it assessed as quickly as we could,” Potter said. “Nothing has got worse because of how we acted in those times. Now we have to support him and get him strong.” — Reuters
Chelsea doing 'ugly stuff' well, says Potter
Image: JOHN SIBLEY / REUTERS
Chelsea's willingness to do the “ugly stuff” is the basis of their unbeaten run under Graham Potter, the manager said on Sunday after a 2-0 victory at Aston Villa.
Mason Mount's double earned Chelsea a fifth successive win in all competitions and they have now kept four clean sheets in a row, though they were not at their best at Villa.
“I think it's a collective desire to do the ugly stuff in the game. A collective idea to help each other and to be together,” Potter, whose side are fourth in the Premier League, told reporters. “If we have to suffer, we will suffer.
“We have humility and we know sometimes the opponent can get the better of us, that is normal in football. But you can see the players running and can see players getting bodies in the way to block shots.”
Mount's early goal, courtesy of a mistake by Villa defender Tyrone Mings, provoked an impressive response by the hosts and Chelsea were indebted to their Spanish keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
He made a series of superb saves, one in particular from Danny Ings in the world-class category.
“He is contributing to us with clean sheets and how we're trying to play and the environment around the place,” Potter said of the keeper, who is back in favour after a difficult couple of seasons at Stamford Bridge.
“Kepa has found a fantastic level today. Made some brilliant saves that have kept us in the game ... so really pleased for him.”
With England manager Gareth Southgate in the stands at Villa Park, Mount did his World Cup prospects no harm with his first Premier League goals of the season.
“He's got the quality, got the ability to score and assist. Sometimes players go through little dips if the team isn't functioning that well,” Potter said.
“But the effort has always been there from my perspective and once he can get in the spaces we want to get into he has got the quality to execute and you saw that today.”
Right back Reece James will “give everything” to be fit for the World Cup but Potter gave little room for much hope on Sunday.
James injured his knee against AC Milan in the Champions League last week and faces several weeks out. He looks almost certain to miss the tournament in Qatar.
“In terms of his involvement in the World Cup, I don't know. He will give everything but he is in a brace for four weeks so that will slow things down,” Potter told reporters.
“It wouldn't be my place to predict what's going to happen. All I know is what the next four weeks look like for him and that has implications in terms of what he needs to do to get fit from there. But our job is just to help him in the short term now and get him back.
“He's disappointed and upset. He got himself into a real good moment of form. He will give everything, fight and give as best he can. He will return and be a top, top player.”
Potter refuted any suggestion Chelsea had been slow to diagnose the extent of James's injury after it was reported he stayed with the squad in Milan for some relaxation.
“Reece felt a bit of discomfort the following day, came home and we got it assessed as quickly as we could,” Potter said. “Nothing has got worse because of how we acted in those times. Now we have to support him and get him strong.” — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer