Mammila ecstatic after Chippa’s stunning win over Chiefs

He may not be everybody’s cup of tea, but Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila was left purring after his team beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Defender Siyabonga Ngezana headed Chiefs into the lead in the 44th minute, but poor defending by his teammates allowed Chippa midfielder Siphelele Luthuli to equalise 10 minutes later.
Ronald Pfumbidzai’s late header then deflected off Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove to find the back of the net and give Chippa all three points.
The Gqeberha side moved into the seventh spot on the log with their third consecutive win under Mammila, the club’s former chief executive and general manager.
He took over the coaching duties after the axing of Daine Klate.
Though he has been heavily criticised, with many even questioning his coaching credentials, Mammila said he had nothing to prove to anyone after Saturday’s success.
“I don’t think people will now change their minds about me,” he said.
“In football, everyone has an opinion.
“A lot of people don’t know my background and I am not here to prove a point to anyone.
“I have won titles in the Castle League. I even won the Telkom Knockout [as a chief executive at Baroka when Wedson Nyirenda was coaching].”
The coach said the win was a major motivation for his troops.
“The three points are a huge boost for us because there is no guarantee in the PSL,” he said.
“There are teams that are struggling to win and there are coaches who haven’t won a single match but they are doing well, but it’s difficult, this league is difficult.
“When you get three points, you say ‘thank you, Lord’ and when you get one point you say ‘thank you, Lord’ because it’s difficult.
“You win two games and the gap is not even that big, it’s difficult.”
Mammila, who worked as a police officer before joining former team Baroka, said he had gone into the fixture fully aware that it would not be easy.
“I knew from the outset that this was going to be a difficult match.
“Especially with Chiefs’ form, three out of three, and of course the strong attack and brilliance.
“But nothing is for sure. They have weak points. They have classy players, but they don’t like chasing.
“So, I told my players to control the tempo of the game, let’s play roundly with them so that we take out the sting, and we did that in the first five minutes.
“Once we were free, we could do whatever we wanted and that was what we did.
“Unfortunately, we did not score in the first half.
“If we had scored, we would be talking about something else because we were going to gain more momentum and get more goals.
“Nevertheless, the plan worked and we are happy and we have moved from this game.
“Now we are looking ahead.
“I’m happy for the boys because they have worked hard for this.
“Remember, the last match we played was on September 17.”
The coach said there was still room for improvement.
“There were certain times where we were losing it.
“There were certain times where we were rushing it, especially in the final third.
“That is why I changed two players because they were not doing exactly what I wanted them to do in the first 45 minutes.”
Mammila ecstatic after Chippa’s stunning win over Chiefs
Head coach gives critics something to think about with third victory in a row
Soccer reporter
Image: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
