×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa captain looking for win against Chiefs

Premium
15 October 2022
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United will be going for the kill when they face Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership on Saturday, says team captain Roscoe Pietersen.

The fixture is set to take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban (5.30pm)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...
Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...

Most Read