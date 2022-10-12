Potter emphasises team-first mentality as Chelsea continue winning run

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter said he had developed a good understanding with his players and that their team-first mentality was behind their winning run after they secured a 2-0 win at AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Goals from Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Chelsea complete the double over Milan and record a fourth straight victory.
After a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match and a 1-1 draw with Salzburg in Potter's first game in charge, Chelsea now top Group E.
“It's just a process of trying to get to know them,” Potter said.
“We had a bit of time away because of the international break but we just worked hard behind the scenes in emphasising the importance of the group, emphasising the importance of the team, how we act.
“You can see the boys have got quality. They are a responsible group, are honest and open, and I really enjoy working with them.
“It's been a nice start for us and we need to carry on.”
Chelsea, who travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, lost right-back Reece James to a knee injury in the second half and Potter said it would be 24-48 hours before they would know how serious it is.
Looking to build on a 3-0 win over the Italians last week, Chelsea's task in Milan's famous old stadium was made all the more navigable after home defender Fikayo Tomori was sent off against his former club when conceding a 17th-minute penalty.
Jorginho converted from the spot after Milan's protests had calmed down, before striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for the third successive match in all competitions to double Chelsea's lead in the 34th minute.
With the numerical disadvantage, chances were at a premium for Milan in the second half, full-back Sergino Dest wasting the best of them by blazing over from a good position.
England international Tomori's foul on Mason Mount effectively ended the match as a contest.
Tomori, who joined Milan from Chelsea in 2021, could not believe the referee showed him a straight red card, but the decision stood after a VAR review, as the 24-year-old became the first English player to get sent off in a Champions League game against an English side.
“The penalty and red card changed everything,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli told Mediaset. “Chelsea didn't need to play with numerical superiority.
“I don't want to review the episode, it seems too obvious. I don't want to comment. I told the referee what I think, I don't speak English very well but I think he understood ".
Jorginho confidently dispatched the spot kick, and the second goal was brimming with quality, with Mount heavily involved, laying the ball through for Aubameyang to continue his fine scoring run having joined Chelsea from Barcelona last month.
Substitute Conor Gallagher should have added a third early in the second, before blazing another opportunity over later in the half, but it mattered little, as Chelsea, in cruise control, saw the match out with ease.
It is now four wins from five in all competitions for new coach Potter since taking over from Thomas Tuchel last month. — Reuters
