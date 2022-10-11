Zwane revved up about Kaizer Chiefs’ ‘BMW Emnyama’ and Sekgota show

“Sekgota has improved tremendously because he’s coachable. He’s one player who wants to learn new things, wants to know, ‘Coach, am I doing the right thing?’.
From battling for results Kaizer Chiefs are on something of a roll, and it is the performance of players such as exciting winger Kgaogelo Sekgota the provider and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana the finisher who have coach Arthur Zwane optimistic his team is on the right path.
Recent Bafana Bafana call-up Sekgota had another lively game on the wing troubling Steve Barker’s tough Stellenbosch FC as Bimenyimana’s historic first hat-trick from the penalty spot in SA professional football earned Chiefs a hard-fought 3-1 DStv Premiership win on Sunday.
In the space of a month Chiefs have jumped 10 places, from 14th after a flat draw against Marumo Gallants in Rustenburg on September 11 to fourth position, as Zwane's young, new-look combination have seemed to have found some rhythm with two draws and three wins in five league matches.
Burundian signing Bimenyimana — nicknamed “BMW Emnyama” (Black BMW) for his unpronounceable surname by the fans — has purred to being the Premiership’s unexpected joint-top scorer with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile on six goals.
“You saw today he keeps it simple as a striker. He just wants to play the ball out wide, protect the ball, play those one-twos,” Zwane said after his team’s win at Cape Town Stadium.
“He’s also a skilful player. He’s not just a tall boy. And he’s quick for his structure.
“We’ve always wanted a player who can release players like “Ash” [Ashley du Preez]. He freed Ash so that the ball-carrier at that time could pick one of the two of them.
“That’s why Ashley was free twice, because Caleb will attract defenders. He’s also clever on the ball. He’s not just a striker waiting for the crosses.
“We’re not a team that will rely on the high ball. We want to penetrate through the middle, use width to create scoring opportunities.
