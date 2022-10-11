Liverpool's injured Diaz set to be sidelined until late December

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz is expected to be out of action until late December after picking up a knee injury in the first half of Sunday's 3-2 Premier League defeat at leaders Arsenal, British media reported.
The 25-year-old Colombia international does not need surgery but will likely miss 10 matches in Liverpool's packed schedule ahead of the World Cup, which starts on November 20.
The Reds will hope to have Diaz back for their visit to Aston Villa on December 26 in their first match after the World Cup, which Colombia have not qualified for.
Liverpool's England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold also sustained ankle damage in Sunday's match and manager Jurgen Klopp said after the match that both injuries did not look good.
“Lucho (Diaz) we had to change before (halftime). (It's) something with the knee, not good,” he said.
Diaz has made 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring four goals with three assists.
Liverpool have struggled this season and are 10th in the table with 10 points after eight matches. They travel to Rangers in Group A of the Champions League on Wednesday.
Virgil van Dijk believes his team's confidence has been “creeping away” but the Dutch defender backed them to rediscover their belief.
Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka scored twice, including a late winning penalty, to hand the visitors their second loss of the campaign and help the Gunners back to the top of the standings.
Liverpool are enduring their worst start in Klopp's seven-year reign.
Van Dijk said a lack of confidence had affected them in recent matches.
“We're all human beings and sometimes you need confidence in certain moments ... if your confidence isn't as high, it isn't helping in certain situations,” Van Dijk told Sky Sports.
“Every human being whatever job, whatever situation, you need a little bit of confidence to perform in the highest level. If you're not winning like we are used to then confidence is creeping away, but we know that it can turn around.
“We know we have to work and we have to work hard. That's the only thing to do and the only way forward.”
“The only thing we can do is try to win the next game,” Van Dijk said.
“We know in the league it's going to be quite a tough one but first we have to recover, look at ... what we can do better because there will be plenty of moments that we can all do better.” — Reuters
