‘I’m not happy’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on Zungu’s progress
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says he is not happy with Bongani Zungu’s fitness progress and has spoken to the midfielder about this.
Zungu rejoined Sundowns in August as a free agent after he parted ways with French side Amiens. However, the player was out of shape as he lacked game time for Ligue 2 team and on loan at Scottish side Glasgow Rangers over the past two seasons.
In Scotland, Zungu played 549 minutes during the 2020-21 season while he got 1,211 minutes on the field at Amiens last campaign.
At Sundowns the 29-year-old Bafana Bafana midfield star has made three appearances from the bench in league and cup matches and looked rusty.
Mokwena acknowledges that the player has been through a tough period, but says he has challenged Zungu to push himself harder.
“He knows I’m not happy [about his fitness progress],” Mokwena said after Downs’ 7-0 Caf Champions League, second round rout of La Passe of Seychelles at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.
“He knows he can do more — I’m not afraid to say it here [to the media] because I’ve said it to him. But we continue to work [on him].
“The physical trainers have tried to assist him and it’s not easy because of where Bongani has been in the last two seasons. It has been very difficult for him.”
Mokwena remains optimistic that Zungu will return to his best form that saw him noticed by European sides, at one stage earning strong reviews in France and arguably Bafana’s best player as quarterfinalists at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
“The subject of weight loss is completely different to the subject of conditioning. So, it’s difficult to put a time frame to that, but to lose the number of kilos that he has lost is a reflection of the good work he and the conditioning team have done.
“He remains committed to the process and I’m sure you will still see a bit more from Bongs and he will continue to work hard. He is a top professional, which is what got him to Europe.”
Sundowns are preparing for the second leg of their tie against La Passe at Loftus on Friday evening (6pm).
The first leg, officially the home fixture for La Passe, was also in Pretoria because there was no suitable venue in Seychelles.
