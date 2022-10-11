Draw with Villa a step in the right direction, says Forest's Cooper

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper wants his side to control games and push for all three points when teams come to the City Ground but given their woeful run he said Monday's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa was a step in the right direction.
Forest went ahead in the 15th minute when striker Emmanuel Dennis nodded in a free kick, with Villa responding in the 22nd minute through a superb Ashley Young strike.
The draw ended a run of five straight Premier League defeats and moved Forest above Leicester City into 19th, but Cooper conceded he wants more from his side at home.
“It's a step in the right direction,” he told Sky Sports. “It's not the ambition to be drawing games at home and not having much of the ball. But the circumstances meant we had to accept that it was a forward step.
“There were lots of things we need to improve on but we really need to look at the things we did well. We can keep building. For all the tactical things we do I haven't loved the fight in the team.
“We are trying to put a team together but that's not an excuse for not running or fighting. We did that better tonight. We were deeper and more compact. Is this my favourite way of playing? No. But it was something that was right for tonight.”
Forest went ahead in the 15th minute when striker Dennis took advantage of slack marking from the Villa defence to head in a free kick from Morgan Gibbs-White.
Villa responded in the 22nd with a superb Young strike from outside the area and thought they had taken the lead later in the first half when Ollie Watkins put the ball in the net only to be flagged offside.
Cooper, who last season led the club to promotion back to the top flight for the first time in 23 years, was handed a new three-year contract on Friday despite the team's dismal run of form.
Forest made 22 signings in the close season but Cooper is still struggling to settle on a starting line-up and he made five changes from the side thrashed 4-0 at Leicester last week.
His team managed to control the game and keep their opponents in check and after a frantic start the two sides mostly cancelled each other out in a drab second period.
Villa appealed for a penalty when Ryan Yates caught Ezri Konsa's foot when going for the ball in a similar incident to the one which led to Arsenal being awarded a spot-kick against Liverpool on Sunday.
Yates admitted he was fortunate to get away with it when asked if he had feared the worst after making the tackle.
“Probably one went for us today,” he told Sky Sports.
The midfielder added that he was relieved Forest had earned their first point in six matches.
“It's a good point, obviously we want to be winning games but we had to stop the rot,” he said.
“We wanted to do it for the fans, ourselves and for everyone connected with the club. We worked so hard to get into the Premier League. It's a point but we want more, especially at home.”
Villa coach Steven Gerrard said he had not seen the penalty incident properly but thought a draw was a fair result for his side, who are still waiting for their first away win this season.
“I don't think we created enough chances to win but it was certainly a game we came here expecting to win,” he said.
“There wasn't too much wrong with the performance but I think I've been saying that too much lately.” — Reuters
Draw with Villa a step in the right direction, says Forest's Cooper
Image: PETER POWELL / REUTERS
Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper wants his side to control games and push for all three points when teams come to the City Ground but given their woeful run he said Monday's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa was a step in the right direction.
Forest went ahead in the 15th minute when striker Emmanuel Dennis nodded in a free kick, with Villa responding in the 22nd minute through a superb Ashley Young strike.
The draw ended a run of five straight Premier League defeats and moved Forest above Leicester City into 19th, but Cooper conceded he wants more from his side at home.
“It's a step in the right direction,” he told Sky Sports. “It's not the ambition to be drawing games at home and not having much of the ball. But the circumstances meant we had to accept that it was a forward step.
“There were lots of things we need to improve on but we really need to look at the things we did well. We can keep building. For all the tactical things we do I haven't loved the fight in the team.
“We are trying to put a team together but that's not an excuse for not running or fighting. We did that better tonight. We were deeper and more compact. Is this my favourite way of playing? No. But it was something that was right for tonight.”
Forest went ahead in the 15th minute when striker Dennis took advantage of slack marking from the Villa defence to head in a free kick from Morgan Gibbs-White.
Villa responded in the 22nd with a superb Young strike from outside the area and thought they had taken the lead later in the first half when Ollie Watkins put the ball in the net only to be flagged offside.
Cooper, who last season led the club to promotion back to the top flight for the first time in 23 years, was handed a new three-year contract on Friday despite the team's dismal run of form.
Forest made 22 signings in the close season but Cooper is still struggling to settle on a starting line-up and he made five changes from the side thrashed 4-0 at Leicester last week.
His team managed to control the game and keep their opponents in check and after a frantic start the two sides mostly cancelled each other out in a drab second period.
Villa appealed for a penalty when Ryan Yates caught Ezri Konsa's foot when going for the ball in a similar incident to the one which led to Arsenal being awarded a spot-kick against Liverpool on Sunday.
Yates admitted he was fortunate to get away with it when asked if he had feared the worst after making the tackle.
“Probably one went for us today,” he told Sky Sports.
The midfielder added that he was relieved Forest had earned their first point in six matches.
“It's a good point, obviously we want to be winning games but we had to stop the rot,” he said.
“We wanted to do it for the fans, ourselves and for everyone connected with the club. We worked so hard to get into the Premier League. It's a point but we want more, especially at home.”
Villa coach Steven Gerrard said he had not seen the penalty incident properly but thought a draw was a fair result for his side, who are still waiting for their first away win this season.
“I don't think we created enough chances to win but it was certainly a game we came here expecting to win,” he said.
“There wasn't too much wrong with the performance but I think I've been saying that too much lately.” — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer