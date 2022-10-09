Banyana have to work on defence after 13 goals conceded in three games

Despite their latest defeat to Australia, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes there was some improvement in their performance after their two defeats at home to Brazil.

SA lost 4-1 to Australia at Kingsmeadow Stadium in London on Saturday. This was their third 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup preparation match, and Banyana are yet to register a win.

In the three encounters, two against Brazil in September and one against Australia, Banyana have managed to score only one goal while they have conceded an alarming 13.

Though Ellis led SA to their maiden Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco in July, a poor defence has been haunting the team for some time, especially when playing higher-profile opponents from outside Africa.