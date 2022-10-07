WATCH | How the late Lesley Manyathela inspired Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau

Growing up in Musina, Limpopo, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau was in awe of the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star striker Lesley “Slow Poison” Manyathela.
Manyathela, who died in a car crash in 2003, was making waves with the Buccaneers, and his exploits impressed Mudau so much that he wanted to become a professional footballer like his homeboy.
As Sundowns prepared to take on Seychelles minnows La Passe in their low-key Caf Champions League, second round qualifier at Loftus on Sunday, Mudau recalled how Manyathela inspired him.
“I think Lesley was the one because I used to watch him a lot when he came back home to play because we are from the same hometown,” said 27-year-old Mudau, established as one of the key players for the Brazilians since he joined almost two years ago.
“I wanted to be where he was at that time, which was to play for a big team. I told myself that to get there, I need to work even harder because it was not going to be easy and that’s what I did.”
During his junior days, Mudau, who has caught the attention of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, played in a number of positions and said that has helped him.
“Playing in different positions in my early days helped me a lot as a player. Going forward I can give you something and defensively I am sure I will come up with something too.”
When he arrived at Chloorkop, Thapelo Morena was the established right back and Mudau knew it was not going to be easy to get into the team.
“As a player, sometimes you just have to believe in yourself. When I arrived at Sundowns I knew I had to compete with other players but I believed in myself.
“I knew I had to work hard and improve every day at training and during matches and that’s what I have been doing.
Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena praised Mudau as one of the players who has been consistent over the past two seasons.
“Maybe for the past few seasons, the player who has been consistent with his performances has to be Sailor. He is a difficult player to manage at training. You have to stimulate him because he is talented.
“When you are good, it is difficult to stimulate you. It is like students who are in a maths class and they already know algebra and all the other things taught in matric. He is that type of player.
“He has been consistent with his performances and that is also a reflection of the quality he has. He is also a very good human being, reflected by the fact that he comes from a humble family.
“You meet his mother and she is a very humble woman who raised her son as a single parent and did so much to make sure her child was raised with good values.
“Mudau carries that on and off the pitch and in the change room. It is a very good reflection of his family and the way he was brought up.”
