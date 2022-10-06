QATAR 2022 | If Ziyech brings his dancing shoes Morocco can be the life of the party
If Morocco are to progress past the group stage at the World Cup, Hakim Ziyech will need to be at his sparkling best
By Marc Strydom - 06 October 2022
African powerhouse Morocco will hope they do not regret recalling Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech from a self-imposed exile for the 2023 World Cup in Qatar.
Ziyech is definitely a sublimely skilled footballer. Just ask Ajax Amsterdam, for whom his superb form in 2018-19 was crucial in one the best seasons for the Dutch giants in decades as they reached the Uefa Champions League semifinals for the first time since 1996-97. Ajax’s famed academy had battled to maintain the club’s continental competitiveness as budgets of clubs from Europe’s top four league’s swelled through the 2000s...
