×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa itching to face Chiefs, Poggenpoel says

Chilli Boys using break to prepare for next DStv Premiership challenge on October 15

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 06 October 2022

Chippa United have been using their early season break to plot Kaizer Chiefs’ downfall as they pursue their third consecutive win in the DStv Premiership this season.

The Gqeberha side have been out of action since they beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 on September 17 because of the international break and the MTN8 semifinals...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read