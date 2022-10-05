Ofori blunders, Mokwana’s late double strike see Sekhukhune stun Pirates

Bucs' defeat came a few days after they had produced a brilliant display in their 0-0 clash against Sundowns in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates finished Tuesday's match with 10 men after right-back Thabiso Monyane was given his marching orders for collecting yellow cards in both halves.

Despite having just 40% of possession, the home side created better scoring chances in the first 45 minutes, with former Bucs midfielder Linda Mntambo denied by Ofori’s excellent save in the 29th.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso also came close to giving Sekhukhune the lead but again Ofori held on to his shot after a corner.

Bucs coach Jose Riveiro was forced to make changes after Monyane’s red card. He rearranged his defence and also added Kermit Erasmus, Vincent Pule and Hotto into the attack.

The changes seem to bring Bucs to life as they started to create chances, with the biggest missed by Erasmus after combining with Hotto in the 70th minute.

Bucs' lapse of concentration in the last 10 minutes of the game gave Sekhukhune the match through Mokwana’s two well-taken goals.

Sekhukhune visit SuperSport United in their next game on Friday while Pirates will have to vastly improve their game when they host rookies Richards Bay FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.