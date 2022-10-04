Government backs Safa’s intention to bid for Women’s World Cup

Though infrastructure such as stadiums and hotels are already in place after the successful hosting of the 2010 Fifa World Cup, there are financial and other guarantees that need to be be ensured by government for Safa to go ahead with its bid.
Government has thrown its weight behind the SA Football Association's (Safa) intention to bid to host the 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup.
Confirming Safa has officially contacted the government about its intention to bid for the tournament, the department of sport told TimesLIVE the football body has to follow all the necessary bidding and hosting criteria when the process is opened by Fifa.
“ Safa has approached the department about the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup,” the department said in a written response, adding the country has a proven track record of hosting major sporting events.
“SA has demonstrated its capability to host major sports events and continues to host these global events. The recently-concluded 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town where 24 nations participated is a testament to SA’s readiness to host any major international sports event.
“There are many other world sport events being hosted in SA, and to be hosted here in the years preceding 2027 and confirming SA’s readiness to host.
“The government has taken note of Safa’s intention to submit an expression of interest to bid. The government’s standpoint is that hosting of international sport events forms part of the sports contribution to the country’s economic recovery plan through sports tourism.”
Though infrastructure such as stadiums and hotels are already in place after the successful hosting of the 2010 Fifa World Cup, there are financial and other guarantees that need to be be ensured by government for Safa to go ahead with its bid.
“The process of ‘expression of interest to bid’ is in the infancy stages and the cost implications for the event have not been determined.”
“Safa will have to follow the bidding and hosting of international sport and recreation events regulations when the bidding process is officially opened by Fifa. At this stage the financial implications and financing model will be determined.”
SA face competition from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, who have announced their joint bid, and there is speculation of interest from Mexico, Italy, the US, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.
