Chiefs meet Pirates, Swallows miss the cut for Black Label Cup

Unsurprisingly Kaizer Chiefs, the biggest-supported team in the country, gained the most votes as the final four teams for the new Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium on November 12 have been finalised.

The big three of Chiefs (490,376 votes), Orlando Pirates (354,472) and Mamelodi Sundowns (171,717) all made the cut for the one-day tournament that is similar to the old, hugely-poplar Charity Spectacular that used to pack FNB.

Harking back to the days of the ‘Charity’, AmaZulu, who boast much latent support in KwaZulu-Natal even if they do not always still manage to attract them in numbers to a stadium, were the fourth team voted in with 144,829.

Another sleeping giant of SA football, Swallows FC, missed the cut by 32,571 votes and finished with 112,258.