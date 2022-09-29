Royal AM chairperson and musician Andile Mpisane has hit back at those mocking his appearance for the KwaZulu-Natal club in the Macufe Cup clash against Kaizer Chiefs.
Mpisane made an appearance off the bench in the last few minutes of the match to see his side win a penalty shoot-out and secure the cup. He grabbed a captain's armband for the trophy celebrations.
While some celebrated the achievement, others mocked his cameo claiming he didn't even touch the ball when he came on.
In answer to the critics, Mpisane posted a video of him in action during the game. He repeated the criticism along with a laughing and yawning emoji.
He also shared a snap of him in Royal AM gear, saying it “feels good to be back”.
Andile Mpisane laughs off 'he didn't touch the ball' criticism
Mpisane's football career has been the subject of huge debate in recent weeks after the son of businesswoman and club owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize was named on the bench against Richards Bay FC.
The club's co-coach Khabo Zondo said injuries forced him to include Mpisane, despite him not being fully fit.
He called him a work in progress.
“Well, it’s a work in progress and we must give him a chance to get to the level where we are.
“He’s part of our team and he’s been taking his training seriously, and this [putting Mpisane on the bench] is another way of encouraging him to do more.”
When asked what fans can expect from a fit Mpisane, Zondo said: “Let’s see when he gets the opportunity and then you make your own judgment.”
