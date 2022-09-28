Superb Brazil hammer 10-man Tunisia 5-1 in Paris

Rampant Brazil destroyed 10-man Tunisia 5-1 in a friendly on Tuesday with Raphinha scoring twice and setting up another goal in their last game before the World Cup.
It was another dominant performance by the South American giants who beat Ghana 3-0 on Friday, giving their fans plenty of reasons to be excited by their young team heading into Qatar where they will bid for a record-extending sixth world title.
Raphinha opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a brilliant header from the edge of the area over goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen. However, Tunisia equalised seven minutes later with an opportunistic header by Montassar Talbi from a free kick.
Brazil were back in front a minute later though when Raphinha found Richarlison ghosting behind the defence and the striker fired a low shot between the keeper's legs.
During the goal celebrations, a banana was thrown from the stands towards the Brazil players, who have been vocal against racism after Vinicius Jr was racially abused by Atletico Madrid fans before their derby against Real Madrid this month.
The Brazilian FA (CBF) released a statement “vehemently repudiating yet another episode of racism in football”.
“The fight against racism is not a cause, but a fundamental change to wipe this type of crime from the planet. I insist on saying that the punishments need to be more severe,” Brazilian FA president Ednaldo Rodrigues said.
Brazil extended their lead through a Neymar penalty in the 29th minute after Aissa Laidouni held Casemiro back.
Raphinha scored his second with a precise low shot from the edge of the area in the 40th after a lightning counterattack.
Two minutes later, Tunisia defender Dylan Bronn received a straight red card for a foul on Neymar.
With victory assured, Brazil eased off in the second half as manager Tite sent on several substitutes.
Flamengo forward Pedro, the biggest sensation in the Brazilian league this season, came on and netted the fifth with a superb first-time shot from the edge of the box in the 74th.
Brazil will open their World Cup campaign against Serbia on Nov. 24 and also face Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.
• Morocco produced another impressive performance but were held to a 0-0 draw with Paraguay in their friendly in Spain on Tuesday.
Morocco, warming up for the World Cup in Qatar in November, had beaten Chile 2-0 in Barcelona last Friday and came close to another success against South American opponents at Real Betis’ Benito Villamarin Stadium.
They had the ball in the Paraguay net midway through the second half, only for the effort by Ryan Mmaee to be ruled offside.
Morocco play at the World Cup in Qatar in Group F against Belgium, Canada and Croatia.
• World Cup qualifiers Ghana made heavy work of beating Nicaragua 1-0 in a friendly on Tuesday as they continued their preparations for November’s tournament in Qatar.
Teenager Issahaku Fatawu netted the game's only goal 10 minutes before halftime in Lorca, in south-eastern Spain, with a rasping left-footed shot from outside the penalty area.
Ghana will have one more friendly before the World Cup, against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on November 17, one week before their opening game against Portugal in Doha.
• Iran fought back after conceding an own goal to draw 1-1 with Senegal in a friendly on Tuesday as both World Cup-bound teams concluded their preparations for the tournament in Qatar.
Iran were a goal down after 55 minutes when defender Morteza Pouraliganji stretched out a leg to try to cut out a pass but steered it into his own net from an acute angle in the match played at the home of Austrian club Admira Wacker Modling.
African champions Senegal only managed to hold the lead for nine minutes before Sardar Azmoun equalised. The Iran forward headed home from a cross by left-back Ehsan Hajsafi, which caught the Senegal defence static.
Iran take on England, Wales and the US in their three Group B games at the World Cup, which starts on Nov. 20.
Senegal play the Netherlands in their opening fixture in Qatar, followed by clashes with the hosts and Ecuador in Group A. — Reuters
